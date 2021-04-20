With its traditional bowing fundraiser canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit Walk With Sally relied on creativity and a technology partner, TG Games, for a virtual replacement.
The group's 14th Annual Friendship Bowl raised $100,000 through a tournament that participants could download and play on their phones. The circus-themed event occurred over seven weeks, culminating on March 20 at Manhattan Beach Studios with livestreamed entertainment and an audience of more than 500 people.
Walk With Sally is based in the South Bay and serves children and families throughout Los Angeles who are affected by cancer.
In a press release, Walk With Sally's Founder and CEO Nick Arquette said, “Walk With Sally continues to be innovative in our fundraising and program efforts during a difficult time for families with cancer."
Arquette added that partnerships with Manhattan Beach Studios and TG Games helped the nonprofit connect to a larger community.