The El Segundo-based nonprofit Walk with Sally named Alrick Bills as its 2021 Mentor of the Year. The group's mentoring program matches children impacted by cancer with adults who provide friendship and support.
In a press release, Julie Cegelski, program director for Walk With Sally (WWS), said, "Each year we celebrate a mentor who has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The Mentor of the Year donates their time and heart to their mentees. Alrick is always there, always a 'yes,' no matter what we need as a community."
Bills, a resident of West Hills, discovered WWS in 2019 from a news story. He could relate to the group's mission of supporting children affected by cancer after watching his mother, Audrey Bills, battle the disease starting around 2005 and continuing for a decade until she passed away. After doing some research, Bills chose to become involved and submitted a mentor application. Having never volunteered or mentored before, he attended a training session three days later.
In June 2019 he was matched with 13-year-old Bryan whose mother Ruth had been diagnosed with breast cancer. That introduction led to a ongoing friendship between Bills and Bryan. For one of their activities, Bills took Bryan on a hike to see the landscape of Los Angeles. He recalls that as the two climbed and pushed themselves physically, Bryan began to appreciate a bigger perspective of things outside his neighborhood.
Since then Bills has encouraged Bryan based the common thread of lives affected by cancer. Bryan's mother Ruth is still undergoing treatment, and told WWS, "I am really grateful to Alrick for being there for my son."
Bills said he is proud to be a part of WWS and to honor his mother, adding, “Walk With Sally has been a radical change in my life.”
Established in 2005, Walk With Sally's mission has been to provide hope and support services to children experiencing trauma through a parent, guardian or sibling's cancer journey. The group currently serves 34 families throughout Southern California.
Learn about all of its programs from its pages on Facebook and Instagram as well as the website walkwithsally.org.