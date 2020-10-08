Using a cinematic green screen to create a virtual beach background, the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) on Oct. 1 held its first live-streamed benefit, “Sunset at the Beach.” Hosted by actor/comedian Mark DeCarlo, the event generated net proceeds of $175,000. The nonprofit CSCRB will use the funds for support programs vital to people with cancer their families.
In a press release, Shanahan said, “The outpouring of community support for this event was overwhelming. We are humbled at the many sponsors, donors and attendees who contributed so generously despite not being able to have the in-person social interaction and all that goes along with our well-known signature events. They are all responsible for the great success of our very first virtual event and we are truly grateful for this heartfelt support of our mission.”