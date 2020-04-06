Long Beach Police Department Commander Paul LeBaron, who has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience, was named Hermosa Beach’s new police chief beginning April 16, it was announced today.
LeBaron started his law enforcement career at the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become a commander in 2012. Since 2018, he has been the commander of the port police division, which oversees the security of Long Beach’s coastline, beaches and marinas and the management of federal grants dedicated to the security of critical infrastructure, including the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
“I am excited by this opportunity to work with such a great community and police department,” said LeBaron, in a statement. “I have always been impressed by Hermosa Beach and its unique beach culture, and I will strive to help make a great department even better and to continue to maintain and enhance trust between the police and the community.”
Because of the current Stay at Home orders due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the city will host a virtual swearing-in ceremony and community watch party at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16. The city will also seek other opportunities to introduce the community to the new chief in the weeks ahead.
In his current position, LeBaron supervises 57 employees assigned to the port police division. These include non-sworn employees and sworn officers assigned to the Port of Long Beach, the marine patrol section and the civic center security team. He also supervises the LBPD public safety dive team and LBPD’s boat operations.
Previously, LeBaron served as commander of the LBPD’s detectives division and its east patrol division, as well as chief of staff to the LBPD’s chief. He has several years of experience working in drug investigations, community relations, field training, vice and internal affairs. He also is fluent in Spanish.
Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal said LeBaron’s experience and leadership skills made him the clear choice for the chief’s job.
“We are thrilled to have Paul join the City’s team,” Lowenthal said. “He is a strong leader with a commitment to excellence and accountability who will further strengthen the Hermosa Beach Police Department and its relationship with the community.”
LeBaron will replace Interim Police Chief Mike McCrary, who has been leading the police department since December. The city’s former police chief, Sharon Papa, retired Oct. 1, 2019, after serving seven years as chief.
“We greatly appreciate and thank Chief McCrary for his service to our city,” Lowenthal said. “His leadership during difficult times inspired us. He has been an invaluable resource.”
Hermosa Beach Mayor Mary Campbell also thanked McCrary and welcomed LeBaron’s appointment.
“We are so appreciative of Chief McCrary’s leadership and of all the hard work by our police officers and the entire City staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Campbell. “We’re especially pleased to see the City continue to move forward with the hiring of a new police chief and all the other vital operations during this public health emergency. Our new chief is a great addition to the City’s leadership team, and we look forward to working with him.”
LeBaron was selected from a field of 38 applicants, which was narrowed to six finalists. A panel composed of McCrary, police chiefs from Redondo Beach and Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach’s city manager interviewed the finalists and recommended LeBaron for the job.
After interviews with the city’s executive team and the city manager, Lowenthal selected LeBaron, who then underwent a thorough background review. Before the recruitment process began, the city also hosted a community forum to get the resident’s input on what attributes they wanted in their next police chief.
LeBaron and his wife, Jennifer, have three children.