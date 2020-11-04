Incumbents Steve Napolitano and Richard Montgomery look to be reelected to Manhattan Beach City Council, with newcomer Grettel Fournell likely to be added to the panel, after semi-official results of the Nov. 3 election came out early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Office finished tallying vote-by-mail ballots that arrived before Election Day and those cast at vote centers shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The county must still tally some ballots, including provisional ones and vote-by-mail ones that arrived after election day. Another update is expected later Wednesday. And official results likely won't come for weeks.
But Napolitano had 23% of the vote, while Montgomery had 19% and Fournell had 15% in the most recent returns. Joe Franklin wasn’t far behind, with 14%.
Napolitano was “honored, happy, relieved” to be the leading choice, he said via text message after the initial results were released on Tuesday, Nov. 3. He first served on council from 1992 to 2005 and was elected again in 2017.
"I'm truly humbled and honored by the results," Napolitano said Wednesday. "Five times elected, five times with the most votes; now it's my job to double down on my efforts, pay back that faith and hope and do the best that I can to make Manhattan Beach the best that it can be."
This election was different for him for a couple of reasons: it resulted in a much bigger turnout, with a whole new crop of voters participating in a local election, Napolitano said, but it was also very personal because his father died a year ago this month.
"I wanted to win it for him; he gave me extraordinary support throughout my life, Napolitano said. "When I walked through the door one day many years ago and told him I was going to run for city council because I wanted to make a difference, he said 'do it,' and I've been trying my best ever since."
Montgomery, who is currently serving his third mayoral term, was first elected to the council in 2005, left in 2013 and returned in 2017.
"I feel great, honored," Montgomery said Wednesday of being on track for a seat, but "I remain cautiously optimistic."
Until all votes are counted, though, there's still city business for the current council to handle.
"I still have a job to do, I'm still mayor, it doesn't stop," Montgomery said. "When the results are certified, I'll then be looking forward to continuing to get things done and keep the city safe from the pandemic.
Once the new council is seated, Montgomery said, he wants to bring up returning to five-year contracts for firefighters instead of the existing renegotiation every two to three years.
Fournell, a nonprofit treasurer and consultant, has lived in Manhattan Beach for 28 years.
She has careful optimism about what's to come as well, Fournell said Wednesday.
“It’s not over ‘til it’s over,” she said. “If I continue with my lead and (win) after the (final) count that would be amazing, I’d be super excited; if not, I know I ran a really good, efficient campaign.”
With campaigning being a bit rougher than expected, Fournell said she’s just happy that part is over. Not being able to meet people in person was a challenge, but in the process, she said, she learned that so much more is going on in the city than what bubbles to the top of council conversation.
“I’d just like to learn more about all that,” Fournell said.
Her top priorities, if she gets the seat, are recovering from the coronavirus, public safety, maintaining the small town feel and supporting schools, Fournell said. To stay abreast of what’s really happening in the community though, she added, it’s necessary to consider the city’s vocal minority as well as its silent majority.
Franklin, a 36-year resident, has volunteered over the years with the city, the school district and youth sports.
Chaz Flemmings, 29, is the first Black person to run for office in Manhattan Beach since former mayor Mitch Ward, who served on council from 2003 to 2011.
Phoebe Lyons, 23, said she hopes to be a fresh voice for the city’s youth.
Mark Burton, meanwhile, was a Manhattan Beach city council member from 2013 to 2017.
Also running in a city-wide election is Tim Lilligren for city treasurer. Lilligren, who is running for his fifth term as the city’s finance head, is unopposed.