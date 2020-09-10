Redondo Beach resident Kelly Miyahara began cycling in the Tour de Pier in 2015, she said, but the event quickly gained a heavier meaning for her.
In June 2017, Miyahara's sister got diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer. The family also found out at the time, Miyahara said, that they carried a genetic mutation that elevates their chance of developing breast, ovarian and other cancers up to 80% in their lifetimes.
All within 19 months, her mother was also diagnosed with breast cancer, and Miyahara began monitoring her potential for getting it herself.
By the end of 2018, Miyahara had to decide whether to have another child as she planned, or put that on hold and continue getting regular preventative screenings and mammograms.
Miyahara, now 42, chose the latter risk and got a preventative double mastectomy in January 2019, she said. During the surgery, doctors found cancer in early stages in the removed tissue. Her last scan before that was August 2018, when no cancer was found.
"Had I waited, it could have been much worse," Miyahara said. "We took care of the cure before I knew I had the issue.
"That changed my world because at first I was a pre-vivor, then a survivor in a matter of an instant," Miyahara said. So, "I'm trying to let people know how important preventative screening is and how quick things can change," she added. "If you have a gut feeling, follow it."
Experiences like Miyahara's are why Tour de Pier is still important, even though it can't be done in its usual way.
"We feel in our hearts it's important to share that we're not giving up," said Heath Gregory, co-founder of Tour de Pier. "With all that's going on with COVID, a lot of people are still battling cancer," he added, and entities are still providing research and support for those people."
The Manhattan Beach typically outdoor stationary cycling event raises money for cancer research and support organizations.
Originally planned for May, the first virtual Tour de Pier is Sunday, September 13.
Participants have more options with a "choose your own adventure" method, Gregory said. They can take a spin class, ride their own stationary bikes, bike outdoors or come up with their own way to give back like dancing, jogging, hiking or paddle boating.
Although it's tough to replace the event's in-person energy, Gregory said, adapting to COVID-19 restrictions may have introduced a new way to broaden future fundraisers.
"Our hope is we'll potentially be able to create another avenue for people to participate and include that (remote engagement) as part of Tour de Pier moving forward," Gregory said.
"For sure we'll have people (participating) who otherwise wouldn't have been able to make the trip," Gregory said, so the virtual experience is "widening the net and (the reach of) our message."
Tour de Pier adjusted this year's initial $1.5 million goal to $1.9 million because of overwhelming support before the event, Gregory said.
"If we even get to $700,000," he added, "We will have raised more than $8 million in eight years" since the event's inception.
Tour de Pier had its first Seattle event last year, Gregory added, and is planning one for 2021 as one there this year wasn't possible.
The event is extra special to Miyahara this year, she said, with her whole family signing up to ride in honor of her, her sister and mother in what she calls "a total family affair."
"Being able to do something like this as a family together is incredible," Miyahara said. It's "a symbol of gratitude to be healthy enough to do it, and (a way to) support people who may not be healthy enough to do it."
Registration is still open at $50 at www.tourdepier.com. The event is from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.