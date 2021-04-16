El Segundo’s TopGolf facility is officially underway.
The city held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, April 14, to symbolically tee off construction.
The City Council approved the plans for the facility in 2019 and the Lakes at El Segundo golf course, which TopGolf will replace, moved out in February to make way for the project. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed work on the new facility in June.
The facility is slated to be completed in May 2022.
Demolition is complete and the concrete footing has been poured, Leslee Boyd Pich, a representative of McCarthy Building Companies said via email Wednesday. More concrete will be poured next week and the steel will come in at the end of May, Boyd Pich said.
Unlike at traditional driving ranges, balls at the TopGolf will be microchipped with tracking technology to be hit toward arcade-like targets. It’ll have 102 hitting bays, nearly double what was at the previous course, as well as community event and meeting spaces, and a redesigned nine-hole golf course. The facility is the first of its kind in the Los Angeles region.
To allow for the project, El Segundo is leasing the space to retail development company CenterCal Properties, which is then subleasing it to TopGolf. CenterCal is also loaning the company around $35 million for the redevelopment; it’ll cost Topgolf at least $40 million for construction and improvements.
The community could see nearly 500 new permanent jobs, most of which would be full-time positions with benefits, and the venue could bring up to $2 million per year into the city.
El Segundo Recreation and Parks “Rec ID” cardholders and military will get 10% discounts, and kids will be able participate in school-sponsored programs for free. El Segundo residents will also get early access once it opens.