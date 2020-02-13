There’s an easy way to get a cup of coffee in the South Bay.
The Call Us Coffee truck started rolling three weeks ago and Redondo Beach resident Elicia Jennings is bringing your favorite hot or cold coffee drink right to your office or home.
If you work or live in Redondo, Hermosa Beach, El Segundo or Lawndale, Jennings will deliver that cup of joe or that coveted latte directly into your caffeine jittery hands.
For 18 years Jennings worked in veterinary medicine and elder home care, including working in another mobile business for a local vet.
Now she’s decided to go into business for herself to provide, what she says, is a sorely-needed service.
"I would have paid any amount of money in the world for that afternoon latte, but I couldn't leave," said Jennings of the time she worked at hospitals.
"So, I thought if I want a hot coffee delivered, there must be someone else who does as well," Jennings said. "This was, of course, before Uber Eats, but it’s how we were born.”
Jennings said she's starting with just the one truck and casting a wide net into the South Bay service area. She's hoping to deliver to Manhattan Beach in the near future.
While her menu is varied—from matcha lemonade blend to iced tea and Chai Tea Latte—the focus, of course, is on coffee.
She has Americano, Macchiatos, Mochas and a Flat White—a blend of espresso, equal parts milk, and micro-foam, among many choices.
“My personal favorite is our blend of espresso—Blackwelder, from New Frontier of Culver City, but we carry all the major brands of espresso. So, if you would like to request your favorite cup, you can,” she said.
Call Us Coffee also offers basic food items ranging from a bagel and cream cheese to cereal cups to popular pastries from Mackay's Donuts in Redondo Beach.
“We have choices from the sweet and rich pastries and smoothies to keto options and buttered toast," she said. "Our menu just continues to grow as requests are made.”
Call Us Coffee is also available for private parties.
Jennings said she can deliver boxed coffee and pastries for work events. And, for upscale client meetings, she'll even add in tables, linens and carafes. Her prices, she said, are lower than most of the national coffee chains.
There is currently no minimum order (for now) and there is no delivery fee.
“There are many things that I am passionate about but coffee, food and making people smile are at the top of the list,” she said.
To order, customers can call or text (424) 381-6700. For more information, visit http://calluscoffee.com/