A new beach evacuation alert system will be tested with very loud, very specific warnings between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2020 at Torrance Beach. In this picture Randy Dean, a safety officer for L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors, observes a test of the system at Torrance Beach Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 as Tom Durfee, right, monitors decibel levels. (Photo by David Rosenfeld, Daily Breeze/SCNG)