Bad day at work? Kids on your last nerve? Stressed out?
That’s nothing a little cat-cuddling can’t cure.
At least, that’s the hope behind the Cat Café at the Honky Cat Hotel in Gardena, where kitty-craving customers can pay $18 a person to fraternize with the felines while having a cup of coffee and a snack.
For the cat-loving kind, it’s a purr-fect concept. Just ask Cerritos resident Lian Tran, 26, who recently visited the café for the second time:
“I have a cat at home, but there’s nothing like being surrounded by nine cats,” she said. “It’s calming.”
Inside the café, felines run free, scrambling up ramps built onto the walls and sprawling lazily on any cushy surface they deem worthy (including people’s laps).
Patrons pay their entry fee, choose a snack and a beverage from the snack table outside the room, then head inside so they can sip and nosh surrounded by cats. (The café meets health code standards by serving only wrapped, prepackaged snacks that are not prepared on the premises.)
“I just love cats,” said Los Angeles resident Daisy Nicolas, 21, as she sat on the floor beside a contentedly snoozing cat. “It relaxes me being around them.”
Of course, the arrangement isn’t just good for cat-loving humans; it’s also an important socialization tool for the felines—all of whom are available for adoption through the nonprofit A Pawsitive Approach, a local animal rescue organization.
“We want you to come and play, but obviously we want to get these cats in homes,” said Adele Kaufman of Harbor City, who owns the cafe and cat hotel as well as its adjacent doggie daycare and dog boarding franchise, Camp Run-A-Mutt. “You get to intermingle with the cats and it makes them more sociable.”
Kaufman worked for 23 years as a designer at Northrop Grumman before switching careers and buying the Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise in 2011. The franchise—an indoor/outdoor setup which occupies most of the 15,000 square-foot space that’s shared with the cat hotel and cafe—won “Best Pet Boarding” category in The Daily Breeze’s “South Bay’s Best” awards for 2019.
She got the idea for a cat café in 2017, after learning about the trend in Japan. There, high rise (and consequently no-pets-allowed) living fuels the need for an outside-the-home kitty fix.
In the South Bay, the Honky Cat Cafe is the only one of its kind—though there are two others in the LA area: Crumbs and Whiskers in West Hollywood and the CatCafe Lounge in West Los Angeles.
Kaufman’s café is the smallest of the three, but may offer a more hands-on experience, she said. At Crumbs and Whiskers, for instance, customers can pet the cats but aren’t allowed to pick them up.
“Here, you can pick them up; you can touch them,” she said. “[The café] is small, but it serves a purpose,”
Located in a small room at the front of the sprawling warehouse on 190th Street near Vermont Avenue, the cat café can house up to 20 cats (and a handful of humans) at a time. Patrons are encouraged to make reservations at the cafe, though walk-ins are accepted.
Along with operating the café seven days a week, Kaufman also rents it out for birthday parties and BYOB events.
Love a particular cat? Any customer who wants to adopt a cat can fill out an application with A Pawsative Approach and expect to pick up their new pet pending a home check and approval.
“We are their fosters,” Kaufman said. “It’s better for the cats. They’re not at a shelter, and they’re not stuck in a cage."
So far, more than 55 cats have been adopted through the program.
IF YOU GO:
The Honky Cat Cafe
WHERE: 945 W. 190th St. in Gardena
HOURS: Daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ADMISSION: $18 for a one-hour session (includes a drink and a snack)
MORE INFORMATION: honkycathotel.com or (424) 292-3876.