Sandpipers of Hermosa Beach announced its 2020 class of scholarship recipients who will join 42 other South Bay high school graduates receiving financial support for the 2020-2021 academic year. Funding for the scholarships comes from Sandpipers’ philanthropic efforts, its South Bay Community Fund and individual donors.
“Sandpipers is thrilled to provide 55 deserving young men and women over $300,000 towards their college education next year,” said Natalie Radtke, president of Sandpipers, in a June 15 press release. “Our organization has provided financial assistance to college-bound students since 1941, and has the oldest continuing aid program in the South Bay,” Radtke continued.
The 13 new Sandpipers Scholarship recipients are: Leila Adatto of Redondo Union High School, attending the University of California (UC) Davis; Jorge Arroyo of Leuzinger High School, attending UCLA; Gabriela Cornejo Arreola of Leuzinger High School, attending UC Berkeley; Thanh “Derek” Nguyen of Leuzinger High School, attending UC Davis; Jessica Tang of Torrance High School, attending UCLA; Juan Contreras of Leuzinger High School, attending the University of Southern California; Anyelin Lima Juarez of Lawndale High School, attending UCLA; Yarizmar Garcia of Lawndale High School, attending UC Berkeley; Serena Rupani of West Torrrance High School, attending UC Irvine; Kimmia Saunders-Butler of Junipero Serra High School, attending the Georgia Institute of Technology; Adelle Shaw of Da Vinci High School, attending UCLA; Jennifer Szarvath of Hawthorne High School, attending UCLA; and Gerson Navidad-Salvador of Hawthorne High School, attending UC Berkeley.
Due to social distancing rules needed to slow the COVD-19 virus, Sandpipers will celebrate the new scholars by hosting two drive-by events.
The first will be held Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at Lawndale High School, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave.; the second will occur Saturday, June 20, at Redondo Union High School, One Sea Hawk Way.
For more information about the drive-by celebrations, contact Camille at scholarships@sandpipers.org or call 310-560-9418.