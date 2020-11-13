It's already Christmas in Hermosa Beach.
To ensure safe in-person experiences and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the city and business associations have extended the holiday shopping window.
The annual Hermosa for the Holidays Campaign starts today, Nov. 11 and ends on Dec. 25, according to the Downtown Hermosa Business Association (DHBA), the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Hermosa Beach.
And, the campaign has expanded to include all Hermosa Beach businesses, not just those downtown.
Also new this year is LED string lighting around the palm trees along Upper Pier Avenue. Residents can take advantage of expanded outdoor dining decks on Upper Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue, as well as enhanced outdoor dining on Pier Plaza. Additionally, for those who prefer to shop from home, many businesses are offering online purchases and local delivery.
Children can partake in the chamber's Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt which has been expanded from the traditional day-long event to 2-1/2 weeks. The hunt entails visiting participating businesses, locating and recording the name of the business's elf, and—upon capturing all the elves—submitting a postcard for a chance to win gift cards.
Start or end the hunt at the Gum Tree, Sol Baby or Spyder (Pier Plaza) stores as well as the Hook & Plow restaurant.
The early holiday kickoff was needed, said Brian Cooley, co-founder of Wicked+, A General Store and Beach & Beverly.
"This has been a challenging year for all Hermosans, not just for local business owners, and the DHBA felt that kicking off the holidays much earlier than years past was a fun and festive way to bring smiles to locals,” wrote Cooley in a statement.
Another business owner, Lori Ford who, along with her husband Will, owns Gum Tree Shop & Cafe, added, "The health and wellness of our customers and staff is our top priority and Gum Tree, along with many local businesses that are certified 'Safe in the South Bay' by Beach Cities Health District, wanted to stretch out the holiday shopping and dining season as a way to lessen the crowds that typically occur in December.”
Here is the full Hermosa for the Holidays schedule:
- Daily Specials (varies by business) — Nov. 11 to Dec. 25
- Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt — Nov. 11 to Dec. 19
- Holiday Storefront Window and Outdoor Dining Deck Decoration Contest — Nov. 11 to Dec. 5
- Black Friday — Nov. 27
- Small Business Saturday — Nov. 28
- Cyber Monday (participating businesses) — Nov. 30
- Virtual Tree Lighting — Dec. 5
- Santa's Sleigh Ride (HB police dept.) - Dec. 16
- Free Parking at 'red-bagged' meters — Nov. 27 to Dec. 25
To learn more, visit on Facebook.com/downtownhermosabeach or on Instagram, Downtown Hermosa Beach.