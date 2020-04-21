Plumbing diagrams left in a tube by the door of a yoga studio caused a brief stir in Redondo Beach Monday night – leading a bomb squad to investigate before authorities found out that inside were just drawings.
Some residents in the area of the 1800 block of Pacific Coast Highway were evacuated for about two hours while authorities focused on the tube, which looked like a pipe bomb, Redondo Beach Lt. Wayne Windman said Tuesday.
Police had received a call of a suspicious package about 6 p.m.
One local, Jeff Lu, said an officer rang his doorbell up to 20 times.
“He told us there was a suspicious object that was placed … at a yoga studio adjacent to our townhouse,” Lu said in an email. “We were advised to immediately evacuate.”
Lu and his family went to a nearby park to wait it out.
The plumbing diagrams were left near the door so a contractor could pick them up, Windman said.
“It’s traditionally used back East as a way for plumbers to communicate with other contractors,” Windman said. “We rarely see that out here.”