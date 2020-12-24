Take a stroll through a storybook.
That’s the opportunity Robinson Elementary School, in Manhattan Beach, is offering for the next couple of weeks.
The school has set up a self-guided, physically distanced reading adventure where children and their families can stroll a path along which there are signs with the text and illustrations of “Sparkles of Joy,” a book by Aditi Wardhan Singh about different winter holiday traditions.
The path will remain until Sunday, Jan. 3.
The inaugural event — launched by Robinson Elementary’s Parent Teacher Student Association and the Robinson Cares Committee for diversity, equity and inclusion — is meant to build children’s interest in reading while celebrating diversity and inclusion, and promoting healthy outdoor activity.
Those groups adopted the idea from StoryWalk, originally created in Montpelier, Vermont, by Anne Ferguson, the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition, and the Kellogg Hubbard Library in the state’s capital.
“Our hope is to do one of these every few months with a focus on celebrating diversity,” said Yea-Lan Chiang, who is part of the PTSA and the Cares Committee.
Robinson’s principal is gauging the student council’s interest in making the project their own, Chiang added, to make the event more meaningful.
If you go
When: From now until Sunday, Jan. 3
Where: Robinson Elementary School, 80 Morningside Drive, in Manhattan Beach.
Cost: Free
Information on StoryWalk: kellogghubbard.org/storywalk