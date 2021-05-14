The thrills and spills of South Bay surfers will be shown on the big screen during the annual South Bay Surf Awards, which showcases some of the area’s best surf moments from the past winter season.
The awards ceremony recognizes the biggest wave, ride of the year and best wipe out, as well as the “grom,” or young surfer, who charges the hardest during the winter in the South Bay. For the first time, the awards will be held at the drive-in at the Roadium in Torrance, so the event can be held outdoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be held on May 22 and will also feature the premiere of local filmmaker Brad Jacobson’s “Endless Winter,” as well as the feature film “North Shore,” a cult-classic film from the 80s. There will also be a showing of the video clips from the “Virtual Surf Series Contest.”
“It’s going to be a cool night,” said Derek Levy, co-founder of the South Bay Boardriders Club, which puts on the event. “The drive-in is so fun. This will be a fun surf night.”
The Big Wave Challenge for the person who rides the biggest wave of the winter between Dockweiler Beach and Palos Verdes has happened for about seven years and eventually morphed into awards that recognize several surf accomplishments during the winter swell season.
Best wipe out, showing surfers get tossed around by beefy waves, is always a crowd favorite.
It typically coincides with the Surfers Walk of Fame, which has been postponed this year, said Derek Levy, co-founder of the South Bay Boardriders Club.
The winner earns bragging rights, as well as a perpetual trophy made of steel in the shape of surf that also showcases the names of each winner from each year.
For all categories, waves have to be documented, either by photo or video, and a panel of judges determines the winners.
For the Biggest Wave award, the winter swells need to reach at least triple overhead. If no waves of that size show up, the Biggest Wave award isn't handed out that year.
This year, there’s a big-wave winner among the 20 or so submissions that came in, Levy said.
Winners get everything from wetsuits donated by Body Glove and surfboards made by Manhattan Beach shaper Pat Reardon.
Jacobson is sharing his 40-minute film “Endless Winter,” and said he used a similar style of narrating the film as his idol, Bruce Brown, who created the famous film "Endless Summer."
The former pro surfer started taking photos and video after a bulging disk in his neck left him unable to surf.
“I like the story telling of it, and it just kind of went from there,” he said. “It’s one of the niches I had, no one was really showing the South Bay, as far as surfing. It’s not known as a great wave, but it can get really big. I think people don't realize how big it can get, how good our local surfers are and the stories of the local surfs. I think it's neat to tell the story that not a lot of people have told in the past.”
One of the goals of the South Bay Boardriders Club with the awards ceremony is to celebrate the area’s rich surf history and culture.
“Originally, it was ground zero for surf,” he said.
The club started in 2009, created by Levy and fellow surfers Mike Balzer and Tom Horton to help share the surf stoke in the South Bay, not just by holding events but also teaching the younger generation about surfing and giving back.
Tickets are $40, with only 250 sold. For more information, go to southbayboardriders.com.