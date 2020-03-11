The Beach Cities Health District is hosting a presentation to inform parents on vaping Thursday, March 12 in Redondo Beach as part of the South Bay Families Connected Speaker Series.
At the event, "Vaping in 2020: What Parents Need to Know,” Sarah Grippa, co-founder of the Marijuana Education Initiative, will cover identifying vaping devices, vaping's impact on the lungs and respiratory system and share tips on how parents can talk to youth about it all.
"There's an idea among youth and parents that vaping is safe," Grippa said. "It's important for them to understand the chemicals and compounds in vaping devices," she added.
The Marijuana Education Initiative is a Colorado-based organization that creates and shares youth-prevention curriculum about marijuana, Grippa said, and more recently, tobacco and marijuana vaping.
Grippa will also discuss the vaping-linked lung disease epidemic that came about in 2019, she said, as well as where things stand on other vape-related health issues that have flared up since then.
"I'll be talking in broad strokes about tobacco, but once you talk about vaping, the community has a lot of questions," Grippa said. "It's a moving target," she said of vape culture. With vaping devices constantly evolving, Grippa said, some even look like Apple Watches.
Grippa will train counselors from the Redondo Beach Unified School District the following day, she said, on youth vaping and marijuana use and how it impacts the developing brain.
Beach Cities have taken recent strides in vaping and public health. Redondo Beach last year considered banning smoking in public, including e-cigarettes; Manhattan Beach last month banned the sale of all tobacco and vaping devices in the city, following an urgent vape ban in November, and Hermosa Beach also prohibited the sale of electronic smoking devices last year.
If you go
Families Connected Speaker Series: “Vaping in 2020: What Parents Need to Know” is from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 in Adams Middle School's Multi-Purpose Room, 2600 Ripley Ave., Redondo Beach.
Register for the free event at https://bit.ly/2TDOVHQ.