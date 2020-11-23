Olivia Valentine, chair, South Bay Cities Council of Governments (SBCCOG) board of directors, and City of Hawthorne councilmember, flips the switch to celebrate the connection of 15 South Bay cities and a number of public agencies to the South Bay Fiber Network (SBFN). Dave Daigle, CEO, American Dark Fiber, stands to her right. The SBCCOG forged a partnership with 15 cities to build a new broadband infrastructure. The SBFN will provide an essential public asset and resource to city governments to manage economic viability during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by supporting work-from-home governments as cities accelerate a transition to telework. (Courtesy of South Bay Cities Council of Governments)