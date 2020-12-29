Tony Gialketsis made a 10-inch tall snowman out of hail that fell overnight into Monday, Dec. 28. Photo taken from Gialketsis' A-frame "Christmas Tree" house on Highland Avenue near 15th Street. This was only the second time in 39 years that he has had hail living in that home; he made a snowman the first time too. (Photo courtesy Tony Gialketsis aka Captain Tony)