Skechers has donated 4,000 N95 respirator masks to health professionals in the South Bay to help protect nurses and doctors on the frontline who are exposed to COVID-19 as they continue to fight to save lives.
Two thousand masks were donated to Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance Friday, with 2,000 additional masks donated Monday to Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
“The South Bay is our home, where many of us live, and where we go when we eat, shop and need medical help,” said Robert Greenberg, chief executive officer of Skechers.
“We have the utmost respect for the medical professionals and hospitals in the South Bay," Greenberg said. "Our hearts go out to all those on the front lines who are working tirelessly to get us all through this crisis.”
The donation of masks demonstrated how communities come together in times of need, said Garry Olney chief executive of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers.
“As you know, our nation is in the midst of unprecedented times,” Olney said. “As we learn more about COVID-19 and how it affects us, Providence Little Company of Mary remains steadfast and ready to serve our communities in times of need."
According to the CDC, the N95 mask filters at least 95 percent of airborne particles – helping keep virus-laden droplets away from the wearer’s mouth and nose.
