The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Wednesday, May 12 this year’s $2,500 scholarship winners.
Only 16,000 out of 1.5 million then-high school juniors nationwide who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test college entry exams in October 2019 became finalists in this year's National Merit Scholarship Program.
About 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored awards were named in April, and 4,000 college-sponsored awardees will be named on June 2 and July 12, making 7,500 merit scholars who will have collectively won $30 million for college.
College admissions officers and high school counselors judged students' academic records, PSAT/NMSQT scores, involvement in school and community activities, recommendation letters and scholarship essays to determine who has the strongest accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college.
These are South Bay's 2021 merit scholars named so far:
- Silas John is from Carson, attends the California Academy of Math and Science in Carson and plans to study computer science;
- Avinash A. Chauan is from La Verne, attends Bonita High School in LA Verne and plans to study biomedicine;
- Marco R. Burstein is from Manhattan Beach, attends Chadwick School in the Palos Verdes Peninsula and plans to study computer science;
- Caleb J. Lee is from the Palos Verdes Peninsula, attends St. Paul's School in New Hampshire and plans to study finance;
- Aksh Garg is from Rolling Hills Estates, attends Palos Verdes Peninsula High School and plans to study computer science;
- Cindy Y. Zhang is from Torrance, attends South High School and plans to study mathematics;