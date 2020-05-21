Los Angeles County lifeguards, divers, Manhattan Beach firefighters and a helicopter searched on Thursday, May 21, for a reported missing swimmer but had not located anyone by early afternoon.
Lifeguards responded just before 10:30 a.m. to a stretch of beach off of 34th Street in Manhattan Beach, an official with the county lifeguards said. It was unclear why the search was started.
Fifteen divers searched, while a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter looked from above. Lifeguards searched the surf line.
Just before noon, dive teams returned to the shore having not found anyone. Beach lifeguards and baywatch rescue boats kept patrolling.
Lifeguards have been busy dealing with strong rip currents and swells, authorities said.