Santa Claus will make his annual visit through the streets of Redondo Beach this year with help from the Redondo Beach Police Officer's Association (RBPOA). In order to maintain health protocols for social distancing, however, the sleigh will not stop for individual visits with children.
RBPOA President Robert Carlborg explains, "We will be doing a modified sleigh this year. It will be a slow drive by and we will not be stopping. It is our hope that families/households can gather individually in front of their homes and wave as Santa goes by."
The sleigh will begin making its way through neighborhoods starting on Friday, Dec. 11 and continuing through Dec. 17. Route maps and schedules will be updated daily on the officer's Facebook page, facebook.com/RedondoBeachPOA
—Robin Pittman