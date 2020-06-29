The Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center in Manhattan Beach will open Wednesday, July 1, according to a Friday press release, closing for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Its phased reopening requires guests to reserve 30-minute visit slots, increased hygiene and sanitation; physical distancing and other safety measures.
Initial hours are noon to 4 p.m., seven-days-a-week, except Saturday, July 4. Entry is still free, though donations are encouraged.
Walk-ins will be asked to reserve a time to visit, according to the aquarium's website, especially during the first two weeks as employees and volunteers get acquainted with the new protocol.
Staff, volunteers and guests older than 2 must wear masks; those who need face coverings can get one at the Roundhouse for a donation. Visitors should use hand sanitizer provided at the entrance and exit upon entering and leaving the aquarium.
Guests outside of the same household must maintain 6-foot distance.
Animals and specimens in the usual touch tanks will be for viewing only.
High touch areas such as handrails, push buttons and handles will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.
No strollers, luggage larger than overhead compartment size, food or drinks will be allowed inside. Support dogs may be carried and service dogs are allowed in.
Make a reservation to visit the Roundhouse at https://roundhouseaquarium.org/health-and-safety-guidelines/.