Richard Montgomery is prioritizing quality of life in Manhattan Beach during his third go-round as the city's mayor, a role he stepped back into Tuesday, March 3.
Keeping top tier public safety, maintaining a close relationship with the school district and reducing airport noise are at the top of his list in doing so.
Montgomery, the fourth person in the city's history to serve three mayoral terms, touted the council and staff for having $2 million-plus budget surpluses every year since 2017. They've done this, he said, by not paying for unnecessary consultants, not hiring extra staff, not investing in stocks, spending conservatively and paying debt down early—while maintaining resident services.
"We are a get-things-done council," Montgomery said in a Monday interview. "That's my motto: let's continue to get things done and keep Manhattan Beach Manhattan Beach," he said.
Montgomery, who is an outdoor digital advertising consultant by day, came back to council in 2017 after taking a break in 2013. Before that, Montgomery said, he served as mayor from 2011-2012, as well as 2008-2009, first joining City Council in 2005.
He was on council when the Great Recession started, Montgomery said, and when we started coming out of it. "I was there when things started getting better again," he added, "That experience is invaluable."
With $20 million in the city's reserves, Montgomery said, Manhattan Beach is ready for a potential upcoming recession. He also wants to use that flexibility to start paying down pension debts. "We're stronger today than we were back then," he said.
Montgomery's agenda includes continuing to foster the Adopt a School partnership with Manhattan Beach Unified, in which each member of council is assigned at least one Manhattan Beach school to keep tabs on by going to PTA meetings and meeting with school district ad hoc committees, a program that ended in 2013 and re-sprung in 2017.
On the top of his wish list is to bring back 5-year labor agreements, he said, which also dissolved around the time of his most recent term as mayor. Right now, city employees get their contracts renegotiated every two years, which Montgomery said is stressful on both sides of the deal.
Montgomery hopes to hire two police officers in the next budget cycle, he said, because more officers are spending time on homelessness issues and the city's aging work force means upcoming cop retirements. Increasing fire personnel is also in his sights.
As for airport noise, Montgomery, 2nd vice chair of the LAX Community Noise Roundtable, is pushing back on NextGen air traffic control's allowance for more flights at lower altitudes as he tries to minimize its impact on Manhattan Beach.
While sitting in the mayor seat is a huge honor, Montgomery said, the pressure is equally sized. "There's a lot more to think about now than the first or second time," he said, "I expect a lot more out of myself this time."
Way past being a rookie, he added, he foresees the public expecting even more energy from him the third time around, and he's prepared to bring it.