Children in North El Segundo pumped their legs on shiny swings and clambered over bright play structures as they tested out the new equipment at Acacia Park on Friday, April 30.
It was the first day the neighborhood play space has opened since construction began in January. And now that the project is finished, all of El Segundo’s parks are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The playground makeover cost $850,000. It was scheduled to finish last summer, but, like with many other projects, construction was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
El Segundo workers previously removed the original playground to make way for a sewer pump station project underneath the park. The city also chose not to keep an outdoor pool and restrooms that were on the site, since operating and maintaining the pool would be too costly.