The Redondo Beach Police Foundation announced scholarship opportunities for 2021 Redondo Union High School graduates.
Two Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarships of $500 each will be awarded based on applicants' essays describing how they demonstrate the qualities of Martin Luther King Jr. in their own lives.
A third award of $2,500, The Vision Scholarship, will be based on essays with ideas that support the Police Department's Vision Statement for community engagement.
Working with the RBPD Community Engagement Board, the police will implement ideas shared in the winning essays for providing excellent law enforcement services and earning the community's trust.
According to a press release issued by the City of Redondo Beach, this effort will be combined with ideas gathered from the foundation's 2020 Vision Statement Award winners, Kayla Robinson and Tyler Lichtman.
Due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, these proposals have yet to be implemented, the release said, adding that new ideas for community engagement as well as prior-year plans will be implemented by the RBPD's Special Operations Bureau as soon as it is deemed safe in accordance with public health guidelines.
Applications are due by March 26, 2021 and will be coordinated with the Scholarship Office at Redondo Union High School.