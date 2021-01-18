The Journalism Education Association recently named Redondo Union High School’s newspaper/yearbook advisor Mitch Ziegler the H.L. National Yearbook Adviser of the Year for 2020.
Ziegler has been the yearbook adviser at Redondo for more than three decades, but 2020 was one his biggest challenges when COVID-19 shutdown classrooms in March. Amid the shutdown, Ziegler and his students were able to publish the high school’s 100th edition of the yearbook.
According to the JEA website, the Adviser of the Year program honors advisers for their work the previous year as well as their entire career.
Redondo High earned cash awards, which can be used to buy yearbook classroom equipment or fund scholarships for summer workshops, according to the website.
Ziegler also received a cash prize for winning the award.