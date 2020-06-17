Redondo Union High School celebrated its 113th Commencement Ceremony on June 10 with a graduate and family drive through the high school.
The 703 who graduated this year were cheered on with signs by teachers and administrators.
Through Redondo Union TV on YouTube, seniors can see more than four hours of video, including a Senior Time Capsule, that culminates with the car parade celebrating the 2020 graduates.
RUHS Principal Jens Brandt said this week the class of 2020 should be remembered for its “resilience and connectedness.”
“Their diverse backgrounds and personalities really shined,” said Brandt about their graduation videos. “We are so proud of them and we already miss our seniors.”
—Michael Hixon