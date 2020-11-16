Lenora Wells (center) speaks to members of the media. Congressional 43rd District Rep. Maxine Waters and Torrance Mayor Pat Furey joined the family of Ashley Marie Wells outside Torrance City Hall Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, to discuss the status of an ongoing investigation of a July single-vehicle crash in the city that left the 23-year-old Redondo Beach woman dead and two others seriously injured. (Hunter Lee, Press-Telegram/SCNG)