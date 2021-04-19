The Redondo Beach Unified School District Board of Education invites applications for the Measure Q Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
Measure Q, a $63 million facility improvement bond measure, passed in November 2012 under the provisions of Proposition 39. Subsequently, to satisfy the accountability requirements of this proposition, the school board approved the formation of the CBOC. Currently the committee has two open positions with the following criteria:
1. One position to be filled by a citizen who is an active member of a bona fide taxpayer’s organization;
2. One position to be filled by any member of the community-at-large.
Applications are due by April 30. Use the form and instructions found on the website rbusd.org under Measure Q Bond Committee Application. The selected candidates will be notified and recommended to the Governing Board in May 2021.
For clarification, contact Dr. Alpern, deputy superintendent of Administrative Services, at (310)937- 1241, or see the Bylaws posted at rbusd.org under Measure Q Bond.