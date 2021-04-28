Redondo Beach’s virtual State of the City address, hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, is planned for Thursday, April 29.
Mayor Bill Brand will deliver the message, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will give an update on the region from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Hahn represents the county’s District 4, which covers cities from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley.
Brand was re-elected as mayor of Redondo Beach in March for his second term.
Register for the free, virtual event at www.redondochamber.org.