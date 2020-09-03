REDONDO BEACH — Redondo Beach police have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault, authorities reported Tuesday.
Michael Anthony DiGiorgio of Redondo Beach was arrested about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to LA County Jail records.
The arrest stemmed from an alleged assault on a woman suffering from a drug overdose about 4:20 a.m. July 6, Redondo Beach police Sgt. Mark Valdivia said. A search warrant was issued for the location, and a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of DiGiorgio on rape and sodomy charges.
DiGiorgio was held in lieu of $300,000 bail, which was posted the day of his arrest, according to jail records.
Anyone with information on DiGiorgio was asked to contact Detective Christopher Warren at christopher.Warren@redondo.org or Detective Sgt. Michael Strosnider at michael.strosnider@redondo.org.