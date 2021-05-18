Redondo Beach City Manager Joe Hoefgen will retire in November, ending his seven-year tenure as the beach city’s top executive.
Hoefgen, who took over the city’s top staff position in 2014 and has since led Redondo Beach through some tumultuous times, including the coronavirus pandemic, announced his retirement on Monday, May 17.
Hoefgen also oversaw the city as it battled for the closure of the AES power plant, and was in charge in 2016 when Redondo Beach struck a deal with CenterCal Properties to develop the waterfront — a deal that eventually fell apart and is still being litigated.
Often a quiet figure during City Council meetings, Hoefgen maintained a steady ship, said Mayor Bill Brand.
“After a tremendous career in local government,” Brand said in a written statement, “we are appreciative of Joe’s many contributions.”
Hoefgen joined the city a decade ago as community services director before being appointed interim city manager in April 2014. He then got the job permanently in January 2015. As city manager, Hoefgen ultimately oversees the city staff, which numbers more than 400 full-time employees.
Hoefgen took the reins in Redondo Beach at a time when the city’s labor unions each argued that they faced hostile contract negotiations by then-City Manager Bill Workman. All six labor unions the year before banded together and protested what they called dishonest, unfair and retaliatory actions from Workman in negotiating with the city over pay. Workman, for his part, said he faced similar behavior from the union and chalked up the criticisms to it being “an American pastime to gripe about your boss.”
“Joe was instrumental in calming down a turbulent situation with significant employee unrest in 2014 when he was first appointed as City Manager,” Brand said. “His calm demeanor, his approachable style, and professionalism have served the City well throughout our time together.”
Hoefgen’s retirement will end a civic career that’s spanned 35 years, three states and numerous cities.
He began his career in 1987 with part-time city government positions in Kansas. He then worked for the Texas cities of University Park and San Antonio. He moved to the Golden State in 1990 and has worked for four Southern California cities, including the San Diego County towns of Encinitas and Del Mar. He worked as the city manager of Palos Verdes Estates from 2007 to 2011.
Hoefgen, who announced his retirement in his budget proposal for next fiscal year, said he looked forward to spending more time with his wife, Atefeh, and their two adult children, Michelle and Michael, who also live in the area.
“It is with immense pride that I announce that this will be my final Redondo Beach Budget as I will retire in mid-November to begin the next chapter of my life,” Hoefgen said. “Localgovernment has been my home for most of my adult life, and I am eternally grateful for all the opportunities and experiences it has given me.”
It wasn’t immediately known what the process for finding Hoefgen’s successor will be.