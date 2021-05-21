St. James Church, in Redondo Beach, hosted a mobile vaccination clinic for residents who are homeless this week, where around 19 people received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine to help protect them from the coronavirus
Linda Cabibbo — who oversees the parish’s “Feed the Needy” program, which prepares lunches for the homeless community year round — set up the clinic on Wednesday, May 19, with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Since the reported peak of 604 weekly cases during late-December, according to county health officials, case numbers among people who are homeless have dropped to 36 as of last week.
Around 7,052 people who are homeless in Los Angeles County have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have been 208 coronavirus-related deaths.