The Manhattan Beach Art Center's virtual exhibit, "Rediscovered: The Life and Art of AC Conner and Eva Joseph Goldsheid" is available to view this weekend.
These two artists' work spans over their collective 120 years in Manhattan Beach. An online gallery and video presentation of the exhibition will go up on the city's website at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
AC Conner, Manhattan Beach's first city treasurer, was born in Indiana in 1848. Conner was inspired by regionalism, an offshoot of landscape painting, and painted landmarks such as the Grand Canyon as he trekked west.
He eventually set roots in Manhattan Beach to further pursue his love of painting and nature. Aside from helping to build the foundation of the city's local government, Conner created clubs and opportunities for musicians and artists to gather and share their craft with one another. He exhibited his work throughout Los Angeles so that people could experience the city's nature even if they weren't there. Conner died in 1929.
Eva Joseph Goldsheid was born in 1926 in Germany. Being Jewish in Nazi territory, she escaped to New York with her mother in 1938 at 12 years old. Once in the United States, Goldsheid fulfilled her dream of becoming a successful artist in a male-dominated era with her abstract influenced, self-expression painting style.
Goldsheid influenced generations of artists, teaching classes in Manhattan Beach until she died in 2017.
"Rediscovered" explores each artist's importance to Manhattan Beach culture through their work. The exhibit runs from Friday, Jan. 22 through March 21 at: http://www.citymb.info/rediscovered.
In the event that the art center can open its doors before the exhibit ends, said cultural arts manager Eilen Stewart, the artwork will physically be up at the facility so that it's ready to view.