A key South Bay economic indicator, the real estate business—commercial and residential—got a shot in the arm over the weekend as it was declared an essential business exempt from California's stay-at-home order to combat the novel coronavirus.
The California Association of Realtors announced March 28 that its services are included on the list of essential services from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Gov. Gavin Newsom had already declared construction an essential business earlier this month.
So, homes can be bought and sold and construction continues in the South Bay, as long as real estate agents abide by the strict health standards for protecting against COVID-19, according to the statement from CAR. Open houses are prohibited, however, and agents are encouraged to perform all showings virtually, when possible.
And, cities or counties can put firmer controls into place, according to CAR.
Has construction ramped up? Well, no it actually stopped completely in Manhattan Beach for three days. As more residents are working from home, it likely only seems as if there's more construction noise.
Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo saw little stoppage of construction following the coronavirus outbreak, except for Manhattan Beach's short-lived March 20 construction ban. Just days later the city had to reverse course.
“Recognizing the Governor’s most recent action that limits a City’s ability to define essential services relative to the local community, the City will now allow construction activity, as to not come into conflict with the emergency orders from the State,” said Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery, in a statement.
Meanwhile, in Hermosa Beach, the school district is ensuring its $60 million project to rebuild North School can move forward.
At its Monday, March 30 meeting, Hermosa Beach City School District specifically declared North School construction an essential function.
Nearly four years ago, Hermosa Beach voters passed a general obligation bond to rebuild North School. In June of 2019, a construction company was hired and construction began at North School.
“This project is an essential service to support the district's critical education, facilities infrastructure and that discontinuing construction activity will pose major health and safety risks for the education facility… such as incomplete buildings, unsafe areas,” said Superintendent Pat Escalante at Monday’s meeting.
Both Redondo Beach and El Segundo are considering construction essential as well.
Redondo Beach’s planning analyst Lina Portolese noted her city's policy coincides directly with the Governor’s order and recognizes all construction as essential activity.
“El Segundo is continuing with our capital improvement design and construction program as well as private construction plan checking and permitting at this time, as they are essential services to the public, said Public Works Director Ken Berkman in an email.
All cities, as well as the HBCSD, will be monitoring social distancing protocols.
“I’m confident they are taking care of their employees at this time,” said Escalante of the construction company of North School.
“We have provided guidance to construction sites on social distancing,” said Hermosa Beach spokesperson Laura Mecoy.
