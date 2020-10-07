The Redondo Beach Unified School District seeks applications for its Measure Q Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC).
Measure Q, a $63 million facility improvement bond measure, passed in 2012 under the provisions of Proposition 39. To satisfy the accountability requirements of this proposition, the district's Board of Education in 2013 approved the formation of an oversight committee that will meet four times annually.
Interested citizens are invited to apply for membership. The district is seeking:
• 1 person active in the business community;
• 1 person active in a senior citizens’ organization;
• 1 person active in a bona fide taxpayers’ organization;
• 1 person who is the parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the district;
• 1 person who is both a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization.
Two positions may be selected if applicant does not have any of the above listed qualifications.
Applications must be submitted by October 31, 2020 to Dr. Annette Alpern, Deputy Superintendent of Administrative Services, RBUSD District Office, 1401 Inglewood Avenue, or by email aalpern@rbusd.org. The application form is available from the website rbusd.org.
For clarification, contact Dr. Alpern at 310-937- 1241 or view the Bylaws posted on rbusd.org.