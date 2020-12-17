A Manhattan Beach policy allowing people to eat takeout meals at former restaurant dining decks violates public health orders banning in-person dining, Los Angeles County officials have said.
The county’s Department of Public Health recently sent a letter to Manhattan Beach saying the city’s new policy, which officials there have openly described as a workaround to the ban, violates health orders and is anathema to the goal of stemming a current surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Both county and city officials confirmed the letter and the Daily Breeze obtained it.
George Gabriel, senior management analyst for the city, said Manhattan Beach is looking into what the letter means for the new policy. Mayor Suzanne Hadley, when asked for comment earlier this week, deferred to city staff, though she publicly defended Manhattan Beach’s policy when it was announced.
“We are confident our new outdoor seating areas comply with current LA County guidelines,” Hadley said in a Dec. 4 email. “We will continue to evaluate the situation in case things change.”
But Barbara Ferrer, the county’s Public Health director, said during a coronavirus briefing this week that officials have asked the city to follow the outdoor dining ban.
“The intent of the order was not to have people outdoor dining,” Ferrer said. “We’ve asked them to comply by not repurposing the outdoor seating; we understand there is frustration, but we want everyone to adhere to the health order.”
While a judge recently overturned LA County’s dining ban, saying officials acted “arbitrarily,” a state-mandated prohibition on eating at restaurants — either inside or outdoors — remains intact as part of a regional stay-at-home order enacted earlier this month as the renewed coronavirus surge threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system. The state on Wednesday, Dec. 16, reported that Southern California’s intensive-care unit bed capacity — the metric used for the new shutdown order — fell to 0.5%. The order went into effect when the region’s capacity fell below 15%.
Manhattan Beach enacted a workaround to the ban two weeks ago, with a policy repurposing restaurants’ outdoor dining decks as public seating. Under that policy, folks could order takeout from restaurants and then enjoy their meals at the former dining decks; the city owns those areas, though the tables and chairs have generally belonged to the restaurants.
The policy prevented restaurants from serving customers at those decks.
City officials, including Hadley, have publicly defended the new policy, saying it will provide a lifeline to struggling restaurants and that it complies with health orders because there is no ban on using public seating areas, such as park benches.
Health officials, though, didn’t appear to buy that argument, at least according to the letter from county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.
“The restriction on outdoor dining is needed to further the overall goal of temporarily suspending gatherings of people from different households due to the increasingly widespread community transmission of COVID-19 infection across the county,” the letter states.
“By placing tables and chairs adjacent to restaurants,” the letter adds, “Manhattan Beach is both violating and defeating the purpose of the county’s order and decidedly not safeguarding public health.”
The letter, from late last week, was the latest confrontation between the county and city over the in-person dining ban.
After the city announced the new policy in early December, the Department of Public Health said in a statement that restaurants should remove or rope off any outdoor tables and chairs. The county also prohibits public agencies — such as a city — from placing tables and chairs in areas that would encourage gathering among those from separate households.
On Dec. 6, county inspectors ordered four restaurants in the city to stop outdoor dining after seeing people enjoying meals at the newly dubbed public seating areas.
Those restaurants responded by saying they were following city guidelines.
“We do not have waiters and do not have bus boys right now,” Ben Ramos, manager of Pancho’s, said at the time. “We’re not doing anything outside of what the city has permitted us to do; anyone can sit down and have a lunch.”
“We told (the inspectors) the city had allowed us to put the tables outside,” Ramos said, “and they said the city was also in violation.”
Davis, in the letter, urged Manhattan Beach to nix the new policy, noting that while the city’s case rate is lower than the county as a whole, case numbers there have tripled since mid-September. Manhattan Beach had 628 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from coronavirus-related causes as of Wednesday, county data shows.
“I am asking the city of Manhattan Beach,” Davis wrote, “to refrain from maintaining a workaround for the temporary suspension of outdoor dining.”
Gabriel, for his part, said the city is currently assessing the implications of the county’s revised restaurant protocols, which it issued on Dec. 11 to comply with the regional ban.