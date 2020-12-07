The city of Manhattan Beach has allowed the repurposing of outdoor dining spots to public right-of-way and general public seating, as a workaround to the county's dining ban. Simmzy's is one of the restaurants that filed the application and was able to relinquish their patio dining area back to the city, in Manhattan Beach on Friday, December 4, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)