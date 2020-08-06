Paintings, photos, drawings, digital art, mosaics, needlepoint embroidery and even a miniature pier made of old railroad spikes are on display at the Manhattan Beach Art Center.
But, because of the coronavirus pandemic, no one can go see them. Instead, you can click through a virtual gallery in celebration of the Manhattan Beach pier’s 100th anniversary.
Due to COVID-19 preventing gatherings, the art center is closed to the public until further notice.
The online exhibition, called Pierspective, features various artwork by community members based on the oldest concrete pier on the west coast.
It’s a collection of 207 different ways in which people who live near, visit and love the pier view the centennial structure. Creativity ranged from using eggs and surfboards as canvases, to overlapping photos to create new images and beyond.