With more people enjoying outdoor recreation and with restaurants closed for everything but take-away dining due to the coronavirus pandemic, rubbish containers at beaches and local parks have been overloaded. So much so, that some beach cities have rolled in extra receptacles to hold the overflow.
But, a Hermosa Beach family has its own solution to the trash problem: arm residents with a stick, making it easy (and cool) to pick up trash. They're calling it #OperationPickMeUp.
It all started when Peter Wilhelm, who enjoys walking the dog and picking up rubbish along the way, received a TrashStik from his family for Christmas.
Wilhelm said he had seen an increase of debris at Valley Park in Hermosa Beach during the pandemic since the park is being used, according to him, every day for many, many hours.
“I would imagine the increased use made it difficult to keep up with the maintenance from prior normal schedules,” Wilhelm said. “I think the trash on the ground is both from people errantly dropping in addition to the birds taking the garbage from full bins.”
Wilhelm and his wife JB, and their daughters Daly and Lily Raffety, began by approaching their 26th Street neighbors about their clean-up idea.
They'd purchase the TrashStiks (which retail for around $25) from Home Depot in bulk, decorate them with a sticker from a local artist and their #operationpickmeup hashtag and distribute them to those who contributed. If more residents took responsibility for picking up trash, maybe together, they could make a difference.
“Let’s pick up a community, but let’s pick up our moods,” JB said.
Almost all the contributions so far have been either $30 or more, said Wilhelm, who added the family spent $1,250 to start the process and has raised $1,150.
“There are a handful of the people who have bought Stiks who have paid some money forward if someone would like a Stik but cannot pay,” Wilhelm said. “No matter the outcome, we will spend every cent on Stiks and stickers with obviously no profit.”
So far the OperationPickMeUp Facebook page has nearly 80 members. And the movement is starting to grow beyond Hermosa Beach and the South Bay. The Wilhelm family has sent the Stiks to people in Hawaii and Connecticut.
The idea for numbering and branding each TrashStik started as a joke, said Wilhelm, but they like the way it mimics a startup company and pulls people together.
“The lower the number, the more start up clout you have, as you were an original team member," said Wilhelm. "In addition, putting the Hermosa sticker and a number of each Stik allows us to track who is participating and for the group to feel part of a collective team.”
On Tuesday, Wilhelm said they are distributing another dozen TrashStiks.
“When people see people picking up other people’s garbage, maybe they will drop less,” Wilhelm said.
Lily said social media has helped spread the word, with Facebook pages such as South Bay Cares and Hermosa Beach Residents’ Forum helping to spread the word.
Neighbor Jean Brinkmann said she joined #OperationPickMeUp when her 5-year-old daughter saw Wilhelm using the TrashStik. She said because of the pandemic, trash cans in their neighborhood and in Valley Park have been overflowing.
“Everything's a little bit overrun, because everyone's trying to get out a little bit during the pandemic,” Brinkmann said.
Wilhelm said they are expanding to other local parks and the beach as well.
But, what's so special about the TrashStik?
The trash picker is retractable, said Wilhelm, making it easy to carry. And, its prongs work well for snagging trash out of sand and dirt. It is also a good tool for promoting visual environmental responsibility, said Wilhelm, and it can double as a safety device for the “very improbable need during a late-night walk.”
“It is also easy to use, ejects trash without needing to touch the trash and has a protective safety sleeve,” he said.
What's the future of OperationPickMeUp? Wilhelm said the family has discussed organizing group trash hunting events and they may even offer T-shirts for sale.
For more information, search Operation Pick Me Up on Facebook.