Kite flyers took to the skies near the Redondo Beach Pier for the 46th Festival of the Kite in an annual tradition that spells the start of spring in the beach city.
Kites of all sorts — including sports, bike and stunt kites — sailed high above the warm beach as residents and kite lovers enjoyed the perfect day at one of the longest-running kite festival in the country.
The day also invited spectators to join in other activities like live music, Craig’s Hot Dog on a Stick Eating Contest, a local dance and martial arts demos.
Awards were handed out to numerous categories of kite flyers, including: highest flying kite, best handmade kite and youngest kite flyer.