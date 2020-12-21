PALOS VERDES ESTATES — One person was killed when fire struck a home in Palos Verdes Estates, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of Via Del Monte, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.

The first arriving firefighters reported the two-story home was “fully charged with smoke,” McBride said.

Firefighters put out the flames at 11:25 p.m., she said. The body of one person was found inside.

A fire official at the scene said the deceased is believed to be the only resident of the home and that the fire was believed to have started on a couch.

