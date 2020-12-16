The BeachLife music festival planners have created “Operation Smiles South Bay,” a program designed to help individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
One aspect of the program offers assistance for businesses who need extra sales to get through the coming months. Along with its corporate partners—Subaru Pacific, Tito’s Vodka, Brown Foreman, and Beach Cities Health District—BeachLife will purchase gift cards from selected restaurants, retailers and other small businesses.
Requests for inclusion by a business can be made using the following link for Business Submissions: airtable.com/shr0vRQgjp31rGSCx
To qualify, a business must be:
- Locally owned and operated;
- Part of the 'Safer in the South Bay' program;
- Directly affected by COVID-19; and
- Considered a small business—that part is subjective.
A second aspect of Operation Smiles consists distributing the gift cards to deserving individuals. To make a request or suggest a recipient, use the following link for the Community Member Wishlist: airtable.com/shrrQUmaAW362V8eB.
The Wish List is focused on, but not exclusive, to restaurant and hospitality workers. An ideal recipient, according to organizers would be in need of financial help, recently laid off or experiencing reduced work hours.
View the "Operation Smiles South Bay" video on YouTube. Donations for use in purchasing gift cards can be made through Go Fund Me. For details, visit the Operation Smiles South Bay page, gofundme.com/f/operation-smiles-south-bay?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all