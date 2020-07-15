There are no more warnings to put on or pull up your mask in Manhattan Beach.
The city will this week start issuing fines to those not wearing face coverings. Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to do so, with Mayor Pro Tem Suzanne Hadley dissenting.
“You’ve had three months of warnings,” Mayor Richard Montgomery said, “Education’s been failing from day one.”
The rule will be enforced throughout the entire city, Montgomery said, not just at the beach, the greenbelt or at parks.
Council discussed increased signage or more warnings, but at this point, said neither of those is effective.
"It's not about revenue to us," Councilmember Nancy Hersman said of the mask citations, "It's about getting people to do it."
The city got push back in May for citing people $1,000 for violating park closures in April.
Public comments Tuesday night probed the city on what it's doing to address the spread of the coronavirus, asking council to make clear what the rules are regarding mask-wearing.
Fines will be $100 for first offenses, increase to $200 for the second and jump to $500 for each incident thereafter, according to the city’s municipal code.
Hadley, though, didn't want to burden residents with a ticket that size.
The amount of parking tickets in the city, "$53 is plenty enough to get (offenders') attention in this day and time" of a pandemic in which we don't know what a person's financial situation is, Hadley said.
However, if people's livelihoods are impacted by the virus, said Councilmember Steve Napolitano, it should be more important for them to follow the rules than not to.
"It takes everyone taking responsibility for themselves," Napolitano said, "But (also) putting other people first. I don't know how else to get through to people to step up and do what's right."
Napolitano made sure to define mask-wearing as covering one's nose and mouth, and reminded council and city staff to lead by example by wearing masks when in public, especially those who interact with the public. Residents have told council several times, Napolitano said, that they've seen city staff not wearing them.
Code enforcement and community service officers are already scarce in the city, City Manager Bruce Moe said, so he is seeking a third party to take over the mask enforcement job ASAP.
Manhattan Beach will also ask LA County for information on contact tracing for coronavirus cases in the city to pinpoint in what areas people contract the virus and therefore where mask enforcement is needed most.
Santa Monica earlier this month started enforcing fines for those seen not wearing masks, and West Hollywood did the same, but with a $300 first offense fine.