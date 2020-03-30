Hermosa Beach Community Volunteers has garnered 165 volunteers from the city and neighboring communities to help local vulnerable people impacted by the novel coronavirus with errands and other needs.
The group has grown to 165 total sign-ups last week from 80 initial volunteers, Hermosa Beach resident Jessica Accamando said by email last week.
"We have already paired 5 requests with eager volunteers and our intent is in action," Accamando wrote.
About one third of the volunteers have received remote video training from the Beach Cities Health District and other organizations, Accamando said. Now, she added, they are putting more effort toward identifying people who may need assistance.
Although many people are ready to help out, she said, the group only got two requests for help over the weekend.
"While I'm delighted with the idea that maybe folks don't need help, I can't help but worry that the reason we aren't hearing from (them) is because they don't know we exist," Accamando wrote in a Monday email update.
"I'm also afraid that folks aren't asking for help because they want to reserve our services for (those) who really need help," she wrote. "But the nice thing about our group is that we are here to help with any kind of request—large or small."
Accamando is asking the community to spread the word and contribute to the effort by:
- Printing out and hang the fliers on your immediate neighbors' doors.
- Sharing the "Need help?" graphic on your social media channels (and relevant groups).
- Join the Facebook group and browse through the various posts and see where you can help!
- Suggest resources to add to the volunteer document
- Donate to the Beach Cities Health District's COVID fund
- Participate in the April blood drives, to be announced.
Fill out the assistance form for yourself or someone you know who needs help: bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp. Accamando said she is fielding any requests beyond her group's ability to the Beach Cities Health District hotline at 310-374-3426, ext. 256.