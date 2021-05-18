Art by students at Mira Costa High School will be displayed this weekend, May 21 through 23, at the Resin Gallery, 618 Cypress St. in Hermosa Beach.
Pieces by more than 60 students fill the media spectrum from photography and painting to ceramics, sculpture and surfboard shaping.
“This has been a tough year for all of us and yet the quality of the art created by our students is at an all-time high,” said Kate Heredia, head of the Mira Costa Art Program, in a press release. “We deeply appreciate our partnership with Resin Gallery and are excited to exhibit there for the fourth consecutive year. The kids love to see their work displayed beautifully in the gallery.”
The show features work from three Mira Costa seniors who have each volunteered more than 400 hours in the past year for the nonprofit South Bay Artists Collective. The MCHS students who call themselves the “400 Club” - Amelia McRae, Michelle Rembert and Francesca Kula - “highlight the power of service through art - as they’ve been using their own fine art skills to teach other local students through the Collective’s award-winning after school program,” according to the press release.
The collection can be viewed from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22, and from 12 to 3 p.m. on May 23. Admission is free.