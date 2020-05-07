Alzheimer’s Disease researcher Miles Gilliam and his wife Hamasa Ebadi, also a scientist, wanted to build an organization to help those in need of basic necessities to get through the day.
The novel coronavirus pandemic gave them the opportunity to form 3.50CARES which provides meals and care packages for people experiencing homelessness.
“It started off with us going around after preparing these meals and care packages, which include hand sanitizer, and giving these to homeless people on the streets,” said Gilliam, a 2015 Mira Costa High School graduate who is a researcher at USC after graduating with honors from Johns Hopkins University in December 2018 with a B.S. in neuroscience. “A lot of the public facilities had closed, so they really needed hand sanitizer… they can't go to like a public restroom anymore. And of course, they're always in need of like a free meal.”
They currently have four volunteers who help in Los Angeles, but they hope to branch out to the east coast as well in an effort to make 3.50CARES into a national organization.
They are in search of more volunteers as well as donations, monetary or otherwise. The $3.50 refers to what it takes to provide a person in need with a free healthy meal and care package, Gilliam said.
The care packages include a full meal, including main course, side dish, and salad, snacks, as well as hand sanitizer and sanitary pads for women. Also included are bags, containers, forks and napkins.
For those in need, they can fill out an online request form at 350cares.org and they will deliver what is needed, whether someone lost their job before COVID-19 or because of COVID-19.
“It doesn't really matter to us what your situation is, it might be someone who's immunocompromised and they can't go outside right now,” Gilliam said. “So they just need a meal to get through the day. We'll bring them soap if they live in a house.”
They are also doing outreach to local hospitals through a “Smoothies for Saviors” project, which provides immune boosting smoothies to healthcare workers. They donated 300 smoothies to workers at USC last weekend.
Gilliam said they also started another initiative, “Support for Seniors,” which provides check-in phone calls to older adults.
“We're going to identify and make emotional outreach phone calls to seniors that are self isolating at home alone,” Gilliam said.
For more information, visit 350cares.org.