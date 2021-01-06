A 30-year-old Minnesota man faces charges after authorities accused him of stabbing a man in Redondo Beach and taking off in his SUV before crashing in Rancho Palos Verdes in an attempt to escape officers last week, authorities said.
Silas John Marczak was hospitalized following the crash, in which he allegedly hit another vehicle, telephone poles and a cinder block wall Wednesday, Dec. 29, Redondo Beach Lt. Shawn Freeman said. He was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Medical Inmate facility Saturday, Jan. 2.
He was scheduled to appear in Torrance Superior Court on Wednesday, where he may enter a plea to charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and providing a false identity to a peace officer, according to court records.
Marczak was accused of attacking the victim in a shopping center parking lot near Smart & Final in the 600 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 9 a.m., Dec. 29, Freeman said.
After Marczak fled, police called neighboring police agencies to be on the lookout for the SUV. It was spotted by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Rancho Palos Verdes, but Marczak attempted to flee and crashed on Western Avenue at Avenida Aprenda, Freeman said.
The motorist in the second vehicle was not injured.
The stabbing victim, who was believed to be 65- to 75-years old, was hospitalized and had surgery, but was at home recovering as of Tuesday, Freeman said.
It was not known why Marczak was in California and police have not disclosed a motive for the attack.