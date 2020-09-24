Want to learn more about who to vote for Nov. 3 for Manhattan Beach City Council? The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a city council candidates forum next week via Zoom.
Meet the candidates: Mark Burton, Chaz Flemmings, Grettel Fournell, Joe Franklin, Phoebe Lyons; incumbent candidates Richard Montgomery and Steve Napolitano, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30 during the virtual conversation.
Kelly Stroman, president and CEO of the chamber, will ask the candidates about how they plan to support the city’s business community and their ideas about other issues in the city.
Those who plan to join will receive the Zoom link and can submit questions upon registration.
Register on the Manhattan Beach Chamber's website at: https://business.manhattanbeachchamber.com/events/details/mb-city-council-candidate-forum-9782